After weeks of testing, Apple has finally released the much awaited iOS 11.1 to all eligible iPhones, iPads and iPods.

The new firmware is the first major version after iOS 11, which was released in September, and comes with lots of upgrades in terms of user experience and security.

Here are five reasons to upgrade your Apple devices to iOS 11.1:

[Note: Apple's latest iOS 11.1 weighs around 246.7 MB (size might differ with different models).

It fixes the security loophole in Wi-Fi access feature (deadly KRACK attack) that allowed hackers highjack iPhones, iPads and iPods.

It also fixes WebKit glitch that allowed maliciously crafted web content to execute arbitrary code on Apple devices.

It also addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not services with genuine Apple parts.

Apple iOS 11.1 also fixes the lock screen bug found in iOS 11, that allowed an unauthorised person to access photos from the lock screen.

It also comes with a boatload (70, to be precise) of new emojis, including mythical creatures like mermaid, vampires, fairies, winter clothes, gloves and several others have been added to the iMessage options.

How to install latest iOS v11.1 update on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.1 update:

Apple device category iPhones iPads iPod Touch Device versions eligible for iOS 11.1 update iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X iPad mini (2 Gen), iPad mini (3 Gen), iPad Mini (4 Gen), iPad (5th Gen), iPad Air (1st Gen), iPad Air (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (1st Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 10.5 inch (1St Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) iPod Touch (6th Gen)

