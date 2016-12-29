While many thought that Apple had fixed all loopholes in iOS 10, which offered leeway for jailbreaking iOS 9-based devices, it turns out that the belief was mistaken. Popular jailbreak coder Luca Todesco has released the firmware to liberate select iPhone and iPad models.

Popular iOS coders Luca Todesco and Ian Beer have developed a fully working Cydia compliant Yula Jailbreak software. There is one caveat though. It is a beta version and hence supports only select devices — iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, 6s Plus and iPad Pro, Cult of Mac reported.

Also read: Android Nougat release schedule news: Xiaomi Mi Mix to get MIUI 9.0 firmware soon

The good news is that other Apple device owners need not wait long for the jailbreak code, as Todesco has promised to release a more stable version in the coming days, which will be compatible with all Apple devices.

As of now, iPhone 7, 6s and iPad Pro series owners can go ahead to install Yalu jailbreak code (HERE) to liberate devices. They just need to side load the .ipa file to iPhones and iPads via iTunes from a PC or a Mac.

However, we suggest that you wait for a few more days for the stable version to get released and try jailbreaking, as there will less risk of losing data or bricking the device. If you still want to install Yalu Jailbreak, make sure you have backed up all the data on your device.

Watch this space for more updates on Apple iOS and products.