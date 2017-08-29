Technology major Apple is reportedly planning to host annual fall event next month to unveil a bevy of devices.

Cupertino-based company product unveiling event is scheduled on September 12 and key attraction of the programme, is special anniversary edition iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X) and it will accompany the successor of the generic iPhone 7 (and 7 Plus) series, dubbed as iPhone 7s (and 7s Plus), reported The Wall Street Journal citing company insiders.

Besides the mobile phones, Apple is slated to announce next generation Watch with dedicated SIM slot and also the new Apple TV with 4K video support.

Apple iPhone 8: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 8 is said to flaunt a completely revamped the design on the front. It is coming with an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)-based screen, a first for iPhone series. It is estimated to sport a 5.8-inch display with very thin bezel, just 4mm space between the frame on all sides and also some special sensors to prevent accidental triggering of apps on the edges, which is a nagging issue in dual-curved edge screen we see in Samsung flagship phones.

Recently leaked images have indicated that the device has dedicated small space in the top left and right corner for displaying battery life, Bluetooth connection status, signal strength and in the very area and in the middle the company has created a cut-out space to accommodate the front camera module.

The iPhone 8 is said to coming with a top-notch front shooter. It is expected to come integrated facial and gesture recognisable laser sensors to help authenticate the owner's face and also scan the eyes' iris pattern to unlock iPhone screens.

Furthermore, the front-camera will have 3D capability, wherein the iPhone 8 users will be able to play AR (Augmented Reality) games on their devices with the protagonists featuring a 3D image of their own face.

At the bottom, the iPhone 8 will feature a lightning port in the middle having stereo speakers on the both the sides and don't expect the 3.5mm audio jack to return in the anniversary phone.

On the back, it is said to house a vertically aligned dual-camera on the back left corner, while rest of the body has simplistic plain design same as seen in current models. The primary camera is expected to house same 12MP sensor

Another major change that is expected in the iPhone 8 is the device will not have a physical home button, instead, the company is said to have incorporated it on the power on/off button on the right side similar to Sony's marquee Xperia series phones. For want of seamless screen unlocking experience for consumers, Apple has elongated the power button to properly detect finger impression.

Other stipulated specifications include True Tone display feature (as seen in the iPad Pro), new generation Apple A11 Fusion CPU, higher RAM and battery capacity with wireless charging capabilities.

Apple iPhone 8's starting price is said to be $999 (€834/Rs. 63,896), making it to be the costliest Apple phone to date.

Apple iPhone 7s & the 7s Plus: Everything you need to know

The generic iPhone 7s and the 7s Plus are said to have same design language as seen on the predecessors — iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, respectively.

However, they will come with incremental upgrades in terms internal hardware, which includes new A11 series Fusion CPU backed by 3GB (in iPhone 7s Plus)/3GB (iPhone 7s) RAM and bigger battery.

The iPhone 7s is said to cost $649 (€542/Rs.41,515), where as the iPhone 7s Plus is expected to set you back by $769 (€643/Rs. 49,191).

[Note: Apple iPhones' prices stated in Rupees is based on exchange rates and not actual cost (expected) in the Indian market.]

The new iPhones are expected to be put up for pre-order on September 15 and hit stores in the following week on Friday (September 22).

Since Apple is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, it intends to announce the special edition model in Steve Jobs Theater, at the company's new Spaceship-like campus Apple Park, which is one mile east from the existing office headquarters (1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, California).

Most of the company officials have moved to the new office. But, the building contractors are yet to finish the interior furnishing of the auditorium, so there is a slight chance of Apple hosting the event somewhere else.

