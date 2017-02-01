- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Angry hunt worker caught on camera assaulting an activist gets caution
The Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs caught the incident on camera on the 26 November 206 and reported it to the police. A North Yorkshire police spokesman has said “A 54-year-old man was interviewed as a voluntary attendee and has been issued with a conditional caution after he admitted assault and criminal damage against a woman in her twenties.
Most popular