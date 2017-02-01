Angry hunt worker caught on camera assaulting an activist gets caution

Angry hunt worker caught on camera assaulting an activist gets caution
The Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs caught the incident on camera on the 26 November 206 and reported it to the police. A North Yorkshire police spokesman has said “A 54-year-old man was interviewed as a voluntary attendee and has been issued with a conditional caution after he admitted assault and criminal damage against a woman in her twenties.
