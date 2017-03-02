The makers of Bollywood and Tollywood movies often arrange special preview shows for celebrities, and for the first time in the history of Mollywood industry, a Malayalam film had a special screening in Kochi prior to its official release that has been scheduled for Friday (March 3). The upcoming movie Angamaly Diaries, starring as many as 86 newcomers, was screened at Pan Cinemas in Kochi for celebs and media on Wednesday, March 1.

Read: Angamaly Diaries: The backstory of Lijo Jose Pellissery's new movie and star

The grand show was watched by many Mollywood celebrities, who are all praise for the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial, which has been scripted by actor Chemban Vinod Jose. Directors Lal Jose, VK Pakash, Boban Samuel, actors Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Saiju Kurup, Bineesh Kodiyeri, Joju George, Anusree, Ramya Nambeeshan, Sarayu Mohan, Sudhi Koppa, Jinu Joseph, Aparna Balamurali, Irshad, Chandini Sreedharan, Sunny Wayne, Anumol, Vineeth Kumar, Deepti Sati, and many others have praised the entire team for coming up with a realistic and different film.

The preview show was also attended by the cast and crew of Angamaly Diaries, which is said to be first-of-its-kind movie in Malayalam with an amazing filmmaking, cinematography and performances. "Superb raw filmmaking and every debutants have delivered a good performance in it. Every characters will remain in your mind for sure. Also, Chemban's scripting deserves a special mention," Saiju told reporters after watching Angamaly Diaries.

"Very different genre, a realistic and raw filmmaking. Everyone in the film are newcomers, and that's unbelievable. Anyway all the best for the entire team," said Ramya. "Its a superb movie and will be the next hit in Malayalam," Anumol said. "Wonderful energetic movie. Its an experience about the place Angamaly. Please do watch in theatres," Aparna told reporters.

"After a long time I could watch a realistic movie. There are a lot of things to be experienced in the movie, including its breathtaking climax. Watch the movie in theatres for a beautiful experience," Sunny praised the team of Angamaly Diaries.

Check out what celebs have to say about Angamaly Diaries after the preview show:

Midhun Manuel Thomas

Just out after watching Angamaly Diaries ..!! So energetic, very much realistic and highly refreshing coz this is something we get only after long waits..!! Terrific performances from all the artists especially the lead ones..a story from everyday lives of Angamaly written by Chemban Vinod Jose fantastically cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and beautifully directed by Lijo chettan.. Vijay Babu and FFH deserve a big round of applause for taking up the production.. Youth..you can book the tickets right away and you should coz you don't really want to miss this one..!!

Chandini Sreedharan

Just got home from the premiere of Angamaly Diaries!! Really loved the movie!! A completely different attempt by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vijay Babu & Chemban Vinod Jose. Although a cast filled with newcomers, all the actors excelled at being naturals. Especially Antony Varghese, who has definitely made a mark & has caught my attention. His subtle yet powerful acting could really take him far. Lastly, Girish Gangadharan, that climax sequence- loved the way it was shot!! Wish the whole cast & crew the very best!! (PS- Stephy Xavior, your costumes were awesome!! ) #AngamalyDiaries

Basil Joseph

Got an opportunity to watch the preview of Lijo Jose Pelliserrys Angamaly Diaries. Spellbound at the hardwork and soul put into the film by the entire team of actors and technicians. This is indeed a film to be proud of. Salute. Congrats Vijay Babu,Girish Gangadharan,Chemban Vinod Jose and crew

Sarayu Mohan

Back home after the premier show of Angamaly Diaries...as an Avid movie lover this one made me so happy and satisfied....Captain Lijo Jose Pellissery u are such an inspiration...Girish Gangadharan am amazed with the climax sequence....the movie is packed with new faces...but all of them performed with such an ease...especially the lead ones...Anthony...long way to go man..and my dear Vijay babu...I really appreciate the effort u took...such a brave step...u once again made clear about ur stance for good movies...Congrats whole team...

C.V. Sarathi