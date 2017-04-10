The Malayalam entertainment industry is going through a good phase, with most movies getting massive positive response from the audience. The unique content, notable performances as well as quality technical aspects of the films are earning accolades from all over. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery's recent movie Angamaly Diaries is yet another project that has met the expectations of cine-goers in all these aspects.

After garnering tremendous response from the audience across India, the realistic entertainer, starring as many as 86 newcomers, opened to a positive response in Poland as well. Many Polish viewers have applauded the team of the movie. Bartosz Czarnotta, an ardent follower of Malayalam cinema in the European country, is all praise for the debutant Antony Varghese-starrer, except for the opinion that violence is celebrated throughout the film.

Also read: Angamaly Diaries celebs review

What a movie! Realism, almost naturalism at its best, served in new way. Impressive, magical music (indeed, such a dense forest of sounds is not so often to be heard). Painfully detailed, yet amazing way of presentation. Brilliant climax! My only big doubt about the movie is that violence is almost celebrated here, just like it would be acceptable way of expression. Nevertheless, Lijo Jose Pellissery deserves big praise for giving us such a memorable piece of cinema :)

Bartosz, who was one of the persons behind the screening of Angamaly Diaries in Poland, also stated that the Polish audience really loved the realistic movie. "Those who attended Angamaly Diaries show in Warsaw, Poland loved the film. One Polish lady even called the film "fantastic". It is wonderful to bring Malayalam movies to Polish audience, really. My big thanks to all people who made that possible," he said after the movie's screening in Warsaw on April 8.

Angamaly Diaries review by Mohanlal || Prithviraj Sukumaran || Nivin Pauly

Many celebrities are also all praise for Angamaly Diaries, which had a special premiere screening at PAN Cinemas in Kochi a day before its theatrical release. Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly were also seen, for the first time, commenting on the movie via their social media pages. Good words on the Lijo-directed film were also showered by Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar, among others.