Make in India impact: Nokia 6, 5, 3 will cost less in subcontinent; release details revealedNokia Official Website (screen-shot)

It's been almost a month since HMD Global Oy unveiled the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. Now, the company has announced that it is stocking up the inventories with the new smartphones and plans to release them at multiple markets at one go.

The recently launched Android-powered Nokia 6, 5, and 3 will be made available in close 120 regions at the same time in the second quarter (April-June), Nokia Power User reported citing HMD Global Oy's official spokesperson.

The firm refrained from disclosing names of specific markets where it intends to roll-out the new phones. While rumours had it that 6, 5, and 3, which fall in the mid-range and entry-level category, might not come to the US, Nokia Mobile's twitter handle managed by the HMD Global Oy categorically rejected the rumours and reassured fans that the new phones will be made available in America as well. 

Android-powered Nokia 6,5,3 coming US, confirms Nokia MobileNokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) via Twitter

Even feature phone Nokia 3310 (2017) is expected to hit stores at the same time and all the newly announced Nokia phones will be sold without contracts.

For those unaware, the new Nokia 3310 reboot offers snake game and marathon battery life. It offers 22 hours of talk time and close to one month of standby time. The key improvement is that it comes with a 2MP camera on the back. The feature phone will set you back by €49.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:

Models Nokia 6 Nokia 5 Nokia 3
Display 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 500 nits (laminated)
 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB 2GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.0µm, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP AF (autofocus), 1.12um, f/2, 84 degrees FOV (Field Of View)
  • Main: 13MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm pixel sense, f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FOV
  • Main: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, LED flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, 84-degree FOV, display flash
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,650mAh
Network 4G-LTE 4G-TLE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump) 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump) 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
Colours Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
Price (global)
  • Generic: €229 (approx. $243/Rs.16,183)
  • Arte Black: €299(approx. $317/Rs. 21,131)
 €189 (approx. $200/Rs.13,357) €139 (approx. $147/Rs.9824)
