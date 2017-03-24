It's been almost a month since HMD Global Oy unveiled the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. Now, the company has announced that it is stocking up the inventories with the new smartphones and plans to release them at multiple markets at one go.

The recently launched Android-powered Nokia 6, 5, and 3 will be made available in close 120 regions at the same time in the second quarter (April-June), Nokia Power User reported citing HMD Global Oy's official spokesperson.

The firm refrained from disclosing names of specific markets where it intends to roll-out the new phones. While rumours had it that 6, 5, and 3, which fall in the mid-range and entry-level category, might not come to the US, Nokia Mobile's twitter handle managed by the HMD Global Oy categorically rejected the rumours and reassured fans that the new phones will be made available in America as well.

@QQwill We're planning on a global release so yes they will be. Get the latest updates by registering at https://t.co/waNGfPppQ8 — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) March 22, 2017

Even feature phone Nokia 3310 (2017) is expected to hit stores at the same time and all the newly announced Nokia phones will be sold without contracts.

For those unaware, the new Nokia 3310 reboot offers snake game and marathon battery life. It offers 22 hours of talk time and close to one month of standby time. The key improvement is that it comes with a 2MP camera on the back. The feature phone will set you back by €49.

