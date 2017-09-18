Motorola's metal-clad Moto X4, which made its debut at the recently-concluded IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2017 event in Germany, is reportedly making its way to India.

Motorola India has initiated a promotional campaign on Twitter urging fans to guess what the company plans to launch soon. "Guess what we're hinting at for an #xperience twice as nice & stand a chance to win a soon to be launched Motorola device," reads the company's message. The hash-tag: '#xperience" almost confirms that it is hinting at the imminent launch of the 'Moto X4' in India.

Furthermore, the intentional use of the dining table with the two big saucepans is actually the representational image of the Moto X4 with dual-camera on the back.

For those unaware, the main attribute of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts Dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 houses equally impressive 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity feature. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Motorola Moto X4 also comes with Amazon Alexa digital assistant, third smartphone in the world feature after Huawei Mate 9 and the HTC U11. With this, users can use voice command to do tasks such as dictate text and send it on WhatsApp, open camera to snap picture/selfie, search anything on the internet and do more, without having to unlock the phone's screen.

The new Moto X4 comes with an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by the anodized aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

Furthermore, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning users can take the Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Other stipulated features include 5.2-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

