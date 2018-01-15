HMD Global Oy has commenced rolling out the Android Oreo update to two recently launched phones in China.

The company took to Weibo to confirm the release of Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie flavoured OS to the Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 7.

Both the devices come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and now, with the new Oreo software, it will get numerous improvements particularly in terms of security, cleaner interface, longer battery life and more.

How to install Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Nokia phones:

Once you get the update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in." After the software is downloaded, select "Install now." After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >>Check for the new firmware

In a related development, HMD Global Oy is beta testing Android Oreo for 2016-series Nokia 6 and the Nokia 5 and is expected to release the software before the end of January.

What's new with Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous new value-added features such as Rescue Party feature, which helps device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications, camera photo taking improvements, performance optimisation and latest security patch.

Android also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

