Among all the Android-based OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Moto (formerly known as Motorola), is the most consistent in delivering latest software updates to its devices. The company has already deployed Nougat update to Moto Z and Moto G4 Plus series and is now on the verge of expanding roll-out process to another model.

The company's 2015 flagship phone Moto X Style has been spotted on GFXBench running Android Nougat. It is interesting to note that Moto has skipped the Android 7.0 and v7.1 and instead is conducting tests with the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which was released to Google's Pixel and Nexus series few days ago.

Generic v7.0 Nougat, which was announced in August comes with night mode for reading, multi-window options, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, performance tweaks, and Google's Daydream VR compatibility

As far as v7.1.1 is concerned, it comes with additional app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, profession theme-based Emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support, among others.

Going by the leaked GFXBenchmark results, Moto X Style owners will get all the features bundled in one big update and if previous release pattern is taken as any indication, they are expected to receive the new Android 7.1.1 update by the end of January 2017.

Other Moto series phones expected to get new Android Nougat include Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen in US), Moto G4, Moto 4 Play, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid.

The Moto Z (& Verizon-exclusive Droid series), Moto Z Force (& Verizon-exclusive Droid series and Moto G4 Plus, which have already received v7.0 update is expected to get incremental v7.1.1 firmware in coming days.

Watch this space for more news on Moto products and software update releases schedules.