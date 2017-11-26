South Korean technology major LG is planning to release Android flagship LG V30 in India in a few weeks.

LG V30 made its global debut back in September at the world renowned technology trade fair IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2017, and since then has been made available in several big markets such as America, Europe and South Korea.

Now, the marquee phone is on its way to India and, if PhoneRadar sources are to be believed, will hit Indian stores in December for Rs 47,990.

So far, LG has not made any official comment on the V30 India launch.

For those unaware, The new LG V30 borrows the FullVision design language from the G6 series, but it is bigger, faster, more powerful and houses better camera hardware.

The V30 is also the company's first phone to boast a P-OLED (Plastic- Organic Light Emitting Diode) display. One of the manin aspect that makes OLED trump over LCD is the superior image quality, which is capable of reproducing perfect black and colours with greater accuracy across a wider colour spectrum.

The V30 sports a huge 6.0-inch QHD+ (1440 x 2880) OLED screen with 4.15 million pixels. In addition to proprietary FullVision display technology, the company has claimed to have implemented optimal image algorithms on this OLED display to deliver 148 percent of the sRGB colour space for digital images and 109 percent of the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiative)-P3 colour space for digital cinema.

Another praiseworthy attribute of OLED technology is operational response time, which is said to be tens of times faster than LCD.

The accelerated response time effectively eliminates afterimages, an important consideration for action movies and VR. And with support for HDR10 and Google Daydream VR platform, it guarantees immersive and expansive cinematic visual experience on the V30.

Furthermore, LG V30 boasts military-level-durability MIL-STD-810G certification and is capable of handling a wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

It also comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning LG V30 users can take it for a dip in the swimming pool for close to 30 minutes, provided it is not less than five feet.

Another notable aspect of LG V30 is the camera hardware. It is the world's first phone to boast f/1.6 aperture. With such large aperture, LG V30 camera will be able to absorb 25 percent more light to the sensor compared to an F1.8 lens seen in rival brands.

In a bid to improve the image and video recording quality, LG has incorporated a glass-based Crystal Clear Lens to deliver greater light-collecting ability as well as better colour reproduction than a plastic lens.

LG V30 comes with dual-camera, one a 16MP standard shooter (F1.6 / 71-degree Field Of View: FOV) and a 13MP wide angle (F1.9/ 120-degree FOV) snapper. On the front, it houses a 5MP camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood, the V30 comes packed with a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful CPU to date. It is supported by a 3,330mAh battery with fast-charging capability, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB (as standard V30) and 128GB (as the V30+) storage options.

Other notable aspects of LG V30:

It boasts 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC powered by ESS Technology's SABRE ES9218P. It will offer digital filters and sound presets, which no other rival phone can boast these features in the market.

For those unaware, digital filters are normally seen only in expensive digital audio players. It enhances the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response with filters that can be customised to personal tastes and this will be for the first time, we will be seeing it in a smartphone: LG V30.

LG claims the Hi-Fi Quad DAC system of LG V30 will let users control left and right audio signals separately.

LG V30 is also the company's first smartphone to boast a face-scanner for unlocking the phone's screen. An interesting thing to note is that it can be opened instantaneously using the front-facing camera even when the phone's display is off.

LG V30 also boasts of a new semi-transparent "Floating Bar". It allows for quick access to frequently used functions and can be dragged completely off the FullVision display when not needed. When powered off, the Always-on Display (AOD) can be now customised, as well. The AOD now not only shows the clock, it can also be set to display Quick Tools, Music Player or a personal photograph as well.

Furthermore, LG V30 also boasts Voice Recognition supported by Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology for always-on, always-listening capabilities that requires very little battery power. It uses a combination of the user's voice and self-generated keywords (ideally three to five syllables combined) to unlock the V30 without the need to press a button or swipe the screen.

Key Specifications of LG V30: