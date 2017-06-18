Motorola announced earlier in June that the company was excited to reveal Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Moto X Play but it is yet to roll out the software. The delay could leave the owners of the device disappointed. In fact, it is strange that the company kept the roll out of the OS on hold even days after announcing its update.

"We are excited to announce a new software update for Moto X Play. This update brings important improvements to your phone," wrote Motorola in its blog with the headline "Moto X Play- Android 7.1.1 Software Update" more than two weeks ago.

The Moto X Play hasn't received Android 7.1.1 Nougat update till date but it could come anytime, as the Lenovo-owned company has already announced its update and the firmware installation manual for the device. But when? Motorola hasn't revealed the exact release date yet.

Other handsets that are expected to get the OS soon are the Moto Z and Moto Z Play. The devices that currently run on Android 7.0 Nougat have already got soak test for the latest version of the OS, hinting that its public roll-out is not far off.

What about Moto G4 Play and Droid Maxx 2 devices?

Well, it is certain that the Moto G4 Play and Droid Maxx 2 will get the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update (may skip Android 7.0 Nougat version) but they might taste it after Moto X Play, Moto Z and Moto Z Play.

It may be mentioned that Motorola has already released Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Moto Z Play, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen) aka Moto X Style, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Droid Turbo 2.