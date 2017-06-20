Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said on Tuesday (June 20) that BJP president Amit Shah managed to lose as many as 20 kilograms just by practising yoga.

Ramdev made this observation while speaking at a yoga camp he held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, a day ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

"People who frivolously say that yoga is not a sport are ignorant and their opinion should be discarded. Yoga is also a sport and it should be included under the sports category," Ramdev was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He further said that Yoga should also be included in the Olympics as well. "Attempts should also be made to send yoga (as a sport) to the Olympics," he added.

Ramdev even talked about Ram Nath Kovind who was chosen as NDA's presidential nominee on Monday. "Ramnath Kovind, who fought for the deprived and marginalised community, is a masterstroke by the BJP for the Presidential choice. People in opposition who see it as Dalit card are showing their narrow-mindedness," added Ramdev.