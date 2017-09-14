Americas infertility crisis: The shocking statistics

New research shows sperm concentration had fallen by 52% in Western countries between 1973 and 2011. In the 1970s, the average Western man had a sperm concentration of 99 million/milliliter. That number changed by 2011 when the sperm count had fallen to 47.1 million/milliliter. Sperm concentrations under 40 million per milliliter are considered below normal and can impair fertility.