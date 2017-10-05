Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that on average, 93 Americans are killed with guns every day. Using figures from Everytown For Gun Safety, Here are some other shocking figures that make up Americas ongoing gun violence epidemic.
Americas gun violence epidemic - the shocking statistics
- October 5, 2017 15:38 IST
