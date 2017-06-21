Amazon has just announced its plans to launch the Amazon Prime Wardrobe wherein online shoppers can try on clothes at home for free before buying them. The new feature is currently in its beta stage, but prospective buyers may sign up for the offer notification for its official launch.

Users with Amazon Prime membership can select a set of new clothes and accessories, and get them delivered for free to their doorstep. As part of the free trial, you can try on all the ordered clothes for free, before deciding to keep the selected ones. One can choose from top clothing brands like Calvin Klein, Levi's Adidas, Timex, Lacoste, and Theory, wherein you enjoy a free seven-day trial, before deciding to either return or buy the product.

Following the free trial period, one can place a return request for a free pickup or drop the pre-paid box off at a local UPS facility. You will be given the option to pay online or personally for the items you wish to keep when the return pickup is initiated by Amazon.

If you decide to keep three or more items from the box, you will be entitled to a 10 percent discount on the total bill. You will receive 20 percent off on the entire bill if you keep five or more items.

With the new 'Try before you buy' and 'Only pay for what you keep' scheme, Amazon seems to have addressed the size and colour issue with the clothes that are bought online.

A seven-day free trial for shopping clothes seems to be a safer bet than rummaging around stores and malls with the hope of finding the right fit. Amazon Prime Wardrobe is expected to debut in the US, followed by the global launch.

Check out the intriguing launch video showcasing Amazon Prime Wardrobe (below) in action: