If you are looking to buy Sony headphones, here is some good news for you. Sony usually doesn't believe in giving discounts on its products, but this time the Japanese company is offering some decent deals for customers.

Amazon is currently running a sale on a pair of Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones. The wireless headphones have received a discount of $52 (approx Rs 3,385).

The Sony WH1000XM2 wireless Bluetooth headphones usually retail with a price tag of $350 (approx Rs 22,783). After the discount, the headphones cost $298 (approx Rs 19,398).

The headphones are available in two colors — black and gold — and the deal is valid on both. Along with the headphone, buyers will also get a carrying case and an adapter in case of airplane travel.

The headphones are fully compatible with Android and iOS devices. Under $300, this might be the best digital noise-canceling headphones and can be operated with or without wires. So if you are running out of battery on these headphones, connect it to your device with the help of an aux cable.

Sony WH-1000XM2 comes with the "Atmospheric Pressure Optimising" feature, which analyses the surroundings and optimizes the noise-canceling performance accordingly.

The headphones also come with a feature called Adaptive Sound Control which allows users to adjust the ambient sound setting with the help of a Headphones Connect App.

These headphones also let the user activate the phone voice assistant with a touch on the ear cup. They also allow the user to turn down the volume just by placing their hand on the right ear cup.