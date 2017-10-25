Though the 2017-series iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus failed garner a positive response from Apple fans, leading e-commerce firms are all geared up to launch the top-end iPhone X model in India later this week.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have opened a dedicated iPhone X page on their respective websites detailing the pre-order service open timings, device specifications and price. The former has confirmed to take orders from midnight, 00:00, October 27 onwards, while the latter is slated to start from 12:31 pm on the same day. Apple iPhone X shipments are slated to commence on November 3. It has to be noted that this is the first time ever an Apple product is being released in India and developed markets at the same time. Previously, India had to wait little over a month for the Apple product to arrive in India.

This is a welcome development, however, the prices of the Apple iPhone X (even the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus) models are very expensive compared to other markets due to high customs duty.

Official global price details of Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 series:

Models Storage Price US($) UK (£) Dubai (UAE)AED/ Arab Emirates Dirham India (Rs.) Singapore (S$) Australia(A$) Apple iPhone X 64GB $999 £999 AED4,099 Rs. 89,000 S$1,648 A$1,579 256GB $1,149 £1,149 AED4729 Rs. 1,02,000 S$1,888 A$1,829 Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB $799 £799 AED3249 Rs. 73,000 S$1,308 A$1,229 256GB $949 £949 AED3879 Rs. 86,000 S$1,548 A$1,479 Apple iPhone 8 64GB $699 £699 AED2849 Rs. 64,000 S$1,148 A$1,079 256GB $849 £849 AED3479 Rs. 77,000 S$1,388 A$1,329

Is iPhone X enticing enough for Apple fans to buy it?

Compared to the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone X is more feature-rich and comes with a fullscreen display, an advanced True-depth 3D front camera for Face ID and a powerful processor for smooth functioning. We believe, the iPhone X will smash Apple the sales records, only if the company has enough stocks.

As per recent reports, Apple is facing supply crunch as the partner assembling companies in China are facing production issues due to radically new design and incorporating advanced camera technology thereby causing low yields per day.

For those unaware, Apple iPhone X sports surgery-grade stainless steel on the frame and metallic-shell covered with sturdy glass cover on the top giving it a glossy finish.

On the front, it flaunts 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED bezel-less edge-to-edge curved screen, a first for iPhone series and boasts of True Tone Display technology (similar to the iPad Pro) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

The highlight feature of the Apple iPhone X is its front camera. It boasts advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D. It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to accurately identify. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

As far as the hardware is concerned, Apple iPhone X sports 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

Under-the-hood, it houses new A11 Bionic processor with a neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage, 3GB RAM (not confirmed by Apple) and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Apple products and more.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X: