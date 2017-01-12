After a Twitter user tweeted to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj that Amazon Canada was selling the Indian national flag as a doormat, the minister swung into action and sought an unconditional apology from Amazon. Amazon Canada has since withdrawn the product.

Also read: Sushma Swaraj assures essential supplies for 2 weeks to 41 Indian sailors stranded in UAE

"Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level," she tweeted. "Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier."

The earlier tweet that alerted Swaraj about the product being sold said:

@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action. pic.twitter.com/td4KXlDUQL — Atul Bhobe (@atulbhobe) January 11, 2017

After Swaraj's response, many Twitter users called for a boycott of the e-commerce site and wrote to Amazon India's Twitter handle condemning it for the Indian national flags being sold as doormats.

"These products were never sold on Amazon.in. We have escalated this to our concerned teams and are working on the issue," Amazon India tweeted back, to which one user wrote: "Stop selling of Indian flag doormat in any part of the world. otherwise you might be boycott in India."

Amazon responded with the same message that they have "escalated" the issue with their "concerned teams".