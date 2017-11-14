Lord of the Rings
Lord of the RingsFacebook/ The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

For everybody who has felt deprived over the years because the last instalment of The Lord of the Rings franchise came out almost five years ago, Amazon has some really brilliant news. On Monday it was announced that Amazon had obtained the television rights for the LOTR book series.

A brand new LOTR TV series is arriving very soon!

Also read: 'Lord of the Rings' actor Andy Serkis turns 52: 5 most famous motion-capture roles played by the actor

The deal involves a multi-season commitment and also a potential spin-off. The tales Amazon is going to showcase will "explore new storylines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring," according to a press release.

"The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen," Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series for Amazon Studios, said in a public statement.

"[We] are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth," she added.

So far, it has been revealed that the production will be undertaken by Amazon Studios, in cooperation with the Tolkien estate and trust, HarperCollins, and the Warner Bros. division New Line Cinema.

"We are delighted that Amazon, with its long-standing commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for The Lord of the Rings," said Matt Galsor, who represents the Tolkien estate and trust and HarperCollins, in his statement.

The e-commerce giant's CEO Jeff Bezos said this is in a way his quest for the platform to find its very own Game of Thrones. And what better way to pursue that goal than to bring back a franchise whose movies starring Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom grossed $6 billion worldwide?

Matt Galsor also claimed in his statement that "Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on JRR Tolkien's original writings."

In simpler terms, the deal gives Amazon the liberty to go beyond whatever has been mentioned in the journey of Frodo Baggins. And sure enough, while the possibilities of spin-offs are endless, fans have their own speculations and theories about the venture.