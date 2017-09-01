Storm Harvey caused severe flooding in Texas, leaving thousands of animals stranded when their owners fled the water. Luckily, some volunteers and courageous passer-byes managed to rescue some of the pets. But the flooding also brought unwelcome animal visitors like alligators to peoples backyards.
Amazing animals rescues during storm Harvey
Storm Harvey caused severe flooding in Texas, leaving thousands of animals stranded when their owners fled the water. Luckily, some volunteers and courageous passer-byes managed to rescue some of the pets. But the flooding also brought unwelcome animal visitors like alligators to peoples backyards.
- September 1, 2017 19:13 IST
-