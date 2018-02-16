Sushant Singh Rajput, who patched up with his Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor with great difficulty, is reportedly at war with him again, and this time its due to their film Kedarnath.

Sushant was launched in Bollywood by Abhishek in Kai Po Che, but their friendship turned sour when the actor had to turn down the filmmaker's Fitoor, as he was busy preparing for Shekhar Kapoor's Paani. Unfortunately, Paani never went on the floors and Fitoor bombed at the box office.

It was only after the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor agreed to do Kedarnath, which also has Sara Ali Khan in lead role, that they reconciled.

However, the friendship was short-lived as conflicts between Sushant and Abhishek from the sets of Kedarnath have been reported.

A source close to the film told Asian Age: "Sushant didn't agree with the way Gattu (Abhishek) interpreted his character. They also didn't agree on several issues regarding the script. There were constant tussles and heated arguments between the two. Sushant's dates were also not used properly by Abhishek. Now Sushant has left for Chambal in a huff to shoot for Abhishek Choubey's Sone Chiraiya."

If this was not enough, the fact that Kedarnath is now being stalled for an indefinite period has further angered the actor.

The film's co-producer KriArj Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against Abhishek alleging breach of contract. The movie, which went on floors in June last year, was expected to be completed in a five-month period. However, the filmmakers' unprofessional behavior apparently forced it to be delayed multiple times.

"Despite investing a huge sum of funding into the project, Kedarnath was going way overbudget owing to Gattu's (Abhishek Kapoor's) constant unreasonable demands. He not only delayed the shoot of the film by six months but also majorly interfered in the film's financial planning and overall business workings," Times Now quoted a source from inside KriArj as saying.