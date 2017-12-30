Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is planning twp productions, and wants to rope in an A-list actress for one of them. But it looks like none of the B-Town divas are ready to work with PeeCee in this movie, maybe because it will only have five-six scenes of that actress.

According to DNA, Priyanka's movie will revolve around kids and stray dogs with a message. While the diva couldn't find any A-list actress, reports suggest that Alia Bhatt may sign the film.

A source told DNA: "Speculations were rife that the duo met to discuss a film where they will be seen together, but actually Priyanka bounced off the idea of her project to Alia. The latter has liked the story but is yet to give her nod."

The source added: "Alia and Priyanka are extremely fond of each other. Plus this is a story that Alia herself pledges her support to. But the only problem are her dates. Alia already has her date diary full with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Abhishek Varman's next, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with the release of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi."

Will Alia say yes to Priyanka? We have to wait for the official announcement.

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actress is in India, ready to spend the New Year with family. She is also making appearances on reality shows and other Bollywood events.

Priyanka won hearts with her traditional appearance at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.

She also appeared as the first guest on Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's show India's Next Superstars. In the show, PeeCee revealed that one of her favourite films is rumoured ex-boyfriend Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).