Alexandre Pato has become the latest high profile footballer to make the move to China. The former AC Milan man is set to earn around £100,000 a week, since Tianjin Quanjian is rumored to have paid around £15 million to secure his services.

Also read: Liverpool vs Chelsea schedule

Pato made his name in the football world during his time at AC Milan but persistent injuries derailed his career. The Brazilian tried to revive his career at Corinthians, Chelsea, and lately, Villarreal, but could not find his form and is now ready to try his luck in China.

Pato endured a tough time at Villarreal, scoring just five goals from 22 appearances. Villarreal coach Fran Escriba was more than happy to let him leave the club as he was not a regular in the starting 11 anyway.

In China, he will be coached by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro who recently got a promotion with his club and joins a squad that already possesses two Brazilians — Geuvanio and Luis Fabiano.

Tianjin Quanjian also signed Belgium sensation Axel Witsel at the beginning of this month and after gaining promotion to China's top footballing league they are going all out to win the league.

Alexandre Pato has become the latest Europe-based footballer to move to China, after Hulk, Ramires, Graziano Pelle and John Obi Mikel made the switch to the Chinese Super League.

After he completed his move to Tianjin Quanjian, Pato posted a tweet that said: "I'm very happy to be part of this new family, Tianjin Quanjian".