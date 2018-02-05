It looks like troubles are still hovering the team of Sidharth Malhotra--Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary has been facing difficulties in getting a solo release slot. And it seems that the makers of Aiyaary might have to shift the release date of their upcoming espionage thriller, again, for the third time.

On February 4, it was reported that the film has failed to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) nearly a week before the film's release. The Defence Ministry has apparently suggested multiple changes in the film to the revising committee post a special screening of Aiyaary. The special screening for the officials was held by the Revising Committee of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on February 3.

With multiple changes suggested, it becomes challenging for the film's team to edit the content just a few days before release. This particular issue has somewhat put the Aiyaary team in the back seat and might not see a theatrical release as planned.

"There's a strong chance that Aiyaary will be postponed to February 16. The team will submit the film to the CBFC after making the recommended changes. The overseas delivery of the film looks difficult, considering we won't have the censor certificate in time. That will, in turn, affect the India release," co-producer Jayantilal Gada was quoted as saying by mid-day, adding that the film, in all likelihood, wouldn't hit theatres this Friday (February 9).

Earlier, Aiyaary was supposed to release on January 26 and clash with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan. But when Padmaavat release date was announced, the makers of Aiyaary shifted their release date to February 9 to avoid the massive three-film clash. And since Akshay pushed PadMan's release date to February 9 complying with the request of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give his film a solo release at the box office, thereby again locking horns with Aiyaary.

While the makers are yet to make the official announcement of the same, it remains to be seen if Aiyaary will make way for PadMan to have a solo release at the box office.