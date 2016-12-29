The AIADMK adopted a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan in the party general body meeting held on Thursday. Natarajan will be the new chief of AIADMK. However, whether she will take up the chief ministerial position or not is not known.

Also read: AIADMK succession war: Sasikala Pushpa's husband, lawyer attacked outside party office in Chennai

The meeting began on Thursday with a homage being paid to late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

As many as 14 resolutions were passed in AIADMK general body meet, including a resolution demanding Jayalalithaa's birthday to be celebrated as "National Farmers Day."

Another resolution was taken to confer former TN CM Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace.

On Wednesday, suspended AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband and lawyers were beaten up outside the party office when they tried to file for nomination. The leaders of the party said that Pushpa wasn't a part of the party and had no right to file a nomination.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also arrived for the meeting. However, the party is expected to asked VK Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's friend and confidante, to take control as party chief and Tamil Nadu chief.

TN CM reaches Poes Garden;hands ovr copy of resolution passed in AIADMK Gen body meet to Sasikala Natarajan(Visuals frm outside Poes Garden) pic.twitter.com/mKxLs2xOh3 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016

More details awaited.