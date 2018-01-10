Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/Agnyathavasi) has kicked off 2018 in a great way with its superb opening at the worldwide box office and it is set to beat the first-day collection of Khaidi No 150.

Agnyaathavaasi is the most talk-about film due to various reasons. The promos of the movie soared the viewers' curiosity and expectations sky high. The hype surrounding it raised the prices of its theatrical rights to an exorbitant level. The distributors made grand arrangements for its release and also opened advance ticket booking for the film almost week ahead of its release.

The Pawan mania was seen hitting its peaks days before the release of Agnyaathavaasi, as the ticket sold like hot cakes everywhere. The movie registered an average of 70 percent of advance booking in the Telugu states for its opening day. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film also recorded decent advance booking in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, North America and other parts of the globe.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer was premiered in around 600 screens across North America on Tuesday and has received an overwhelming response. As per early estimates, Agnyaathavaasi has collected over $1.5 million at the US box office. It has smashed the records of Baahubali and Khaidi No 150 to become the second biggest opener of all time after Baahubali 2. Read more

The first show began early in the morning in the Telugu states and Agnyaathavaasi witnessed an unprecedented crowd both inside and outside theatres across the states. Almost all cinema halls ran to packed houses. The movie received a similar response in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other parts of India.

Agnyaathavaasi registered 100 percent occupancy in the regular morning show everywhere. Since this show had a huge amount of advance booking, many cinema halls displayed houseful boards. Some fans of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas, who could not get tickets for the film, were seen leaving the theatres in disappointment, while a few waited to get tickets for the next show.

The Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel starrer will do well in the later shows, as it has a good advance booking. As per early trends, Agnyaathavaasi is expected to collect over Rs 60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film is all set to become the biggest opener of 2018.

Early trends show that Agnyaathavaasi will shatter the records of Katamarayudu and Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which are biggest openers for Pawan Kalyan with their collection – Rs 39.20 crore gross and Rs 40.81 crore gross, respectively.

Agnyaathavaasi is also likely to beat the record of megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, which minted Rs 50.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie will become the second biggest opener Telugu movie of all time after Baahubali 2.