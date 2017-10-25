Actress Manju Warrier's Aami, based on the real life story of legendary writer Kamala Suraiyya (also known as Kamala Das or Madhavikutty), is one of the most anticipated movies in Malayalam.

It was earlier reported that young star Prithviraj Sukumaran would be appearing in a cameo role in the film. However, the latest update is that the actor has backed out paving way for another rising star. Though the makers haven't officially confirmed the news, Tovino Thomas is said to be the replacement in the Kamal directorial. However, this is the second actor who is opting out of the project following Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

If it turns out to be true, Tovino will be associating with a veteran filmmaker for the first time. Also, this is the first time for him to share screen space with Manju.

It is understood that Prithviraj opted out from Aami due to his tight schedule with many big-budget entertainers lined up for the next few years. Recently, costume designer-turned-director Roshni Dinaker had alleged that the shooting of her debut movie My Story has been stopped due to the unavailability of the actor. However, after resolving the issues, he has joined the team this week in Mysore.

Meanwhile, Tovino also has a handful of projects in his kitty, including Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum, Mayanadhi, Luka, Tick Tock, Maari 2, Oru Bhayangara Kamukan, Basil Joseph's directorial, among others.

More about Aami

In Kamal's Aami, Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon and Sreeja Das also appear in significant roles. Before Manju, Vidya Balan was roped in to play the titular role in the ambitious project. Though she was initially excited about her character, she opted out of the film due to unknown reasons.

Her sudden decision to quit led to many speculations and reports suggested that a few Hindu outfits had opposed her playing the role of Madhavikutty, who had converted to Islam at the age of 65. Vidya, who is a supporter of Narendra Modi, was also said to be having creative differences with the director, who had even openly criticised the Indian Prime Minister. The unexpected exit had then irked Kamal, who criticised Vidya about her "unethical behaviour".