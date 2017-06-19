In another unfortunate incident, Bollywood actress Anjali Shrivastav was found dead in her apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai on Monday, June 19. The 29-year-old allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The incident was first reported by ANI. "Mumbai: A 29-year-old actor Anjali Shrivastav allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Andheri West," the tweet read.

According to a Hindustan Times report, after Anjali's relatives were unable to reach her through phone since Sunday, they alerted her landlord who used a spare key to open the door. It was the landlord who informed the police after he found her hanging from a fan.

"She lived in Parimal society in Juhu lane in Andheri west. The police have not found any suicide note. Probe is on to find out why she took the extreme step," Rashmi Karandikar, DCP Mumbai told the daily. Anjali was a part of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Last week, actress-model Kritika Chaudhary was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her apartment in Andheri West in Mumbai. After post-mortem report revealed that the actress was murdered, the Mumbai police have been tirelessly working to identify the killer. She was hit on her head by a brass knuckle-duster and the police suspect that the actress-model was killed probably because of a drug deal fallout.

Meanwhile, further details are yet to be revealed regarding Anjali's death.