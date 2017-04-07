Jio users were shocked to learn the sudden withdrawal of the "Jio Summer Surprise" on Thursday, after TRAI ordered the new telco to do so along with canceling the extension on Jio Prime membership subscription. Taking advantage of the situation, Idea Cellular pulled out its magic wand to cast a spell that is sure to work on mobile users.

Idea announced a new offer called "Data Jackpot," which is exclusive for Idea postpaid customers and as the name suggests gives users mobile data abundantly. Idea postpaid customers opting for the offer will get 10GB data each month by paying just Rs. 100 using the My Idea app.

That's an incredible offer and works out at Rs. 10 for 1GB of 4G data, which is equivalent to what Jio is offering its customers right now. The Data Jackpot offer is valid for just three months, post which users will get 1GB data for the same price.

In the rush of the moment, Idea's offer certainly sounds great. But if we compare it with the likes of Vodafone and Airtel, there's some serious reconsideration required. Vodafone is giving 8GB data per month for three months while Airtel is giving 10GB data for the same duration without charging extra, India Today reported. This way, Idea's Rs. 100 rental sounds like a rip-off.

It is evident that the telecom industry is at war and Reliance Jio's entry since last September has been the tipping point. After giving away free services for over six months, in the name of Welcome Offer and Happy New Year offer, Jio decided to extend the free offering under the Jio Summer Surprise package.

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), which had been mum on Jio's free offerings till March 31, 2017, asked the telco to withdraw its complimentary offer as well as the extension given on Jio Prime membership registration.

While users who already paid for Jio Summer Surprise offer might worry, it is noted that the 3 months complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan will remain intact. The offer no longer holds good for customers who are trying to sign up after TRAI's order.

While there's some trouble for Jio at the moment, Idea Cellular is taking full advantage and making the most out of the situation. Postpaid customers on Rs. 499 and above rentals were treated with a new offer last week, which gives them 1GB 4G data per day free for three months. Those in the lower monthly plans were also offered discounts to make sure users take advantage of the low-cost 4G services from Idea.