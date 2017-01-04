KJ Yesudas is a legendary singer, who has made a mark worldwide for rendering his remarkable voice for over 40,000 songs in multiple languages. But, he has his own share of controversies too, making remarks that are not in keeping with his image. His comment on women wearing jeans had kicked up a storm on social media in 2014.

Now, the singer is in public glare again after making a remark on selfies. In an exclusive chat with a regional magazine, Yesudas criticises the recent trend of people thronging together for a selfie.

"Before the 80s, due to modesty, girls would not ask to take photographs. Even when a woman is introduced by someone as his daughter or wife, they used to maintain a distance. However, now due to selfie culture, people want to click photos by touching and coming close. I have warned both boys and girls about this. Even though I have no issues with someone who want to take a photos with me, it is a NO for selfies by touching body [translated from Malayalam]," Yesudas is quoted as saying to Kalakaumudi.

Like the jeans controversy, in which he had stated that women should not trouble others by wearing jeans, the veteran singer's recent remark has also irked many. They have been criticising the respected cultural personality for making sexist comments.

"The new generation gang has retorted that a 76-year-old grandfather should not add any sexual angle to selfie posing. Isn't the opinion of the new gen gang correct? Especially, when it concerns a public figure and who is very closely connected with Lord Dharmasastha, what with the innumerable Ayyappa Bakthi songs and the mesmerizing harivarasanam. The last thing he should have is to have any matter even remotely connected with sex in his mind. The media has posted a picture of his son Vijay Yesudas and actor Dhanush with their respective wives posing for a selfie along with the above news [sic]," writes a social media user on Facebook.

Meanwhile, few social media users have supported the legendary musician after being heavily criticised by the youngsters. "What's the big controversy in the recent statement made by Yesudas sir? He said he is not happy with people taking selfies close to him, that's his personal view. Why people are taking it in wrong sense? [sic]," reads another social media post.

