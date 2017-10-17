A Taliban suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Oct. 17, killing at least 33 people and wounding 160. The attack targeted a police training center attached to the headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, officials said. The Taliban said it was behind the attack.
Afghanistan Taliban suicide bombers and gunmen storm police training center
A Taliban suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Oct. 17, killing at least 33 people and wounding 160. The attack targeted a police training center attached to the headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, officials said. The Taliban said it was behind the attack.
- October 17, 2017 19:03 IST
-