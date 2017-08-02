After interrogating actors Edavela Babu, Kavya Madhavan and Rimi Tomy, the Kerala Police team handling the sensational actress assault case is said to have recorded the statement of actor Siddique.

According to reports, the special investigation team (SIT) quizzed Siddique, a close friend of Dileep, at the Police Club in Aluva. Reports suggest that he was enquired on the stage show rehearsals in 2013 during which Dileep and the assaulted actress had a tiff.

It is rumoured that the duo picked a fight after the actress revealed about the leading actor's relationship with Kavya Madhavan to his then wife Manju Warrier. Siddique is believed to have pacified them then.

It has to be noted that when Dileep and director Nadirshah were questioned for over 13 hours on June 28, it was Siddique who gate crashed to the spot to know why the interrogation was taking a long time.

However, Siddique has refused to comment on the latest rumours of him being interrogated by the probe team. "It is media's job to give news. Let them do that. I don't think I have to give an explanation to this," the actor told Mathrubhumi.

Police recorded Shritha Sivadas' statements

Meanwhile, the investigators have quizzed Shritha at her residence in Ulliyanoor in Aluva as the abducted actress had reportedly visited her after the mishap that happened on February 17. It is understood that the police enquired the actress about the survivor's enmity with Dileep, who was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the case.

According to latest reports, Shritha has admitted that though the survivor is her close friend, she has no connection with Dileep. It has to be noted that Shritha, who made her acting debut opposite Kunchacko Boban in the 2012 movie Ordinary has only acted in few Malayalam movies, and has never associated with the Janapriyanayakan.

