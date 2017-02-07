The Mollywood entertainment industry has a bunch of talented artistes, who can handle many areas of filmmaking, be it the direction, scripting, acting or even rendering their voice for the songs. Now, actor and comedian Neeraj Madhav has turned scriptwriter for an upcoming Malayalam movie.

"Finally, a story I have written is becoming a movie. One will realise the difficulties in filmmaking only after working behind the scenes. I thank all the well-wishers for their immense support as we are starting the filming of the movie Lavakusha, which has become a proper script after facing many hurdles [translated from Malayalam]," the young actor announced the news via his Facebook page on Monday, February 6, while sharing the title poster of the upcoming movie.

Apart from Neeraj, Lavakusha also stars Biju Menon and Aju Varghese in main roles, and is the directorial venture of Gireesh Mano of Nee Ko Njaa Cha-fame. While Gopi Sunder composes its music, Prakash Velayudhan cranks the camera of the movie, which is being co-produced by Jaison Elamgulam and Girish Vaikom under the banner of RJ Films in association with Aswathy Films. Though the storyline of Lavakusha is not revealed yet, the movie is expected to be a full filled comedy entertainer.

Neeraj, who was last seen in the revenge thriller Oozham with Prithviraj Sukumaran, is awaiting the release of the campus entertainer Oru Mexican Aparatha, which also stars Tovino Thomas, Roopesh Peethambaran and Gayathri Suresh in main roles. The teaser of the movie, featuring Tovino and Neeraj, has already gone viral on social media with over five lakh views on YouTube within one week of its release.

Meanwhile, comedian Chemban Vinod Jose also makes his debut as a script writer with the upcoming movie Angamaly Diaries, helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Even Murali Gopy has penned the script of the upcoming big-budget entertainer Tiyaan, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles.

