The makers of Hate Story 4 have released the first song video from the film. Starring Urvashi Rautela, the song is a reprised version of Himesh Reshammiya's hit number Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Unlike the original track, the remake of Aashiq Banaya Aapne is completely in a female voice, and Urvashi is the central focus point of the song video. Neha Kakkar has sung the song, but there are some portions of Himesh's voice from the original track that have been retained in it.

Tanishk Bagchi has composed the romantic song, while Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics. The makers of Hate Story 4 have given a peppy touch to the otherwise slow track, and it certainly does good justice to the song.

However, the main USP of the song video is Urvashi and her sizzling dance moves. The actress gave a glimpse of her oomph factor in the video, and more than Neha's beautiful voice, it is Urvashi's curves that will attract your attention the most.

Viewers of the song video have been praising Neha's voice and Urvashi's hotness, saying that the combo has set the song video on fire. However, there are some who opined that the original song was way better than this, and wished to hear Himesh Reshammiya's voice.

Karan Wahi also has a small appearance in the song video, but he does nothing much other than sipping in some "Magic Moments" vodka. Of late, there has been a trend of remaking popular old tracks, and the makers of Hate Story 4 have joined the bandwagon with their first song video.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is a revenge thriller like its previous installments. Apart from Urvashi and Karan, the film also features Ihana Dhillon, Vivan Bhathena and Gulshan Grover.

This is the first time Urvashi will be seen in an erotic thriller. The trailer of the film was released recently that suggested that Hate Story 4 will have a number of steamy scenes. Urvashi certainly plays a very bold character in the movie. Hate Story 4 is slated to be released on March 9.

Meanwhile, Urvashi was recently trolled on social media for wearing a bold outfit during an event. The actress had sported a revealing ensemble at an award ceremony, and looked stunning. However, as soon as she had posted the pictures on social media, series of nasty comments had started coming in.

Nonetheless, Urvashi was unfazed by the trolls. "I have been busy with Hate Story 4 promotions. I am going to Dubai soon. So I don't have time for trolls and I don't really care for them. I feel people shouldn't give them much importance as they thrive for it," she had said in a statement.

Watch the song video below: