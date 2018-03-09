A teenage employee of a kids' zone of a mall raped a 9-year-old.

The incident took place when other children were playing nearby.

The accused employee was thrashed by the parents present at the spot.

The suspect has been booked under Pocso Act.

A nine-year-old girl was raped in the kids' area of a mall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district by a teenage employee on International Women's Day (March 8).

The horrific incident took place in the presence of a few other children, who were playing a few feet away in the Treasure Island mall. The instant the accused boy, a 19-year-old Arjun Rathore was caught sexually assaulting the child, he was thrashed by the parents. He was then handed over to the police.

The victim had gone to the mall along with her mother and younger brother. As they frequently visit the kid's zone, the victim's mother left the kids in the play area and went for shopping, The Times of India reported.

Eyewitnesses said that they saw Rathore taking the child to a corner but did not suspect foul play. The incident came to light when they saw the child crying.

On hearing about the incident, the minor's mother rushed to the kid's zone. "I had gone to the play zone along with my family and noticed the girl being led away. After a while, we saw her screaming. She was bleeding. I helped her reach her mother and then went with her to the police station as well," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by TOI.

The police are currently investigating the incident and the child has been sent for medical examination.