64th National Film Awards, live updates
The much-awaited winners of the 64th National Film Awards for the films released in 2016 were declared during a press conference at 11:30 am at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, April 7. Filmmaker Priyadarshan was the chairperson of the jury in feature films category, while nationally acclaimed cinematographer and a writer Raju Misra was the chairperson in non-feature category.

The award distribution ceremony will be held on May 3, 2017.

Feature Films awards

  • Best Debut Film of a Director - Deep Chaudari (Alifa)
  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Sathamanam Bhavathi
  • Best stunt choreoraphy - Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)
  • Best Children's Film - Dhanak (Hindi)
  • Best Film on social issue - Pink
  • Best Direction - Rajesh (Ventilator)
  • Best Actor - Akhay Kumar (Rustom)
  • Best Actress - Surabhi Lakshmi (Minnaminungu)
  • Best Supporting Actress - Zaira Wasim (Dangal)
  • Best Child Artist - Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)
  • Best Male Playback Singer - Sundara Iyer (Joker)
  • Best Female Playback Singer - Thume jaake
  • Best Screenplay (original) - Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram)
  • Best Screenplay (adapted) - Sanjay Krishnaji Patel (Dashakriya)
  • Best Editing - Rameshwar (Ventilator)
  • Sound designer - Jayadevan (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)
  • Best production design - 24
  • Best Costume Designer - Sachin (Marathi film)
  • Best Environmental film including agriculture - The Tiger who crossed the line
  • Best Make-up Artist - MK Ramakrishna
  • Best Music Direction - Babu Padmanabha (Kannada _ ALama)
  • Special Mention - Kadvi Hawa
  • Mukthi bhava (Hindi)
  • Majirathi Keki (Assamese)
  • Neerja - Sonam Kapoor
  • Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Best feature films in regional languages

  • Madipur (Tulu)
  • Joker (Tamil)
  • Wrongside Raju Gujarati
  • Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)
  • Dashakriya (Marathi)
  • Bisarjan' (Bengali)
  • Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)
  • Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)
  • Reservation (Kannada)
  • Neerja (Hindi)

12: 00 pm: Best non-feature film - Fireflies in the Abyss

11: 59 pm: Best Educational Film - The Waterfall

11: 55 pm: Best Short Fiction - Aaba

11: 50 pm: Non feature film categories  

  • (One Special mention award goes to a Malayalam film, which the jury members couldn't pronounce correctly)
  • Eyes of Darker

11:49 pm: Out of 33 books submitted, the best film critic award goes to G Dhananjayan.

11: 48 pm: Best book on cinema - Lata Surgatha

11:47 pm: Uttar Pradesh has been declared as the  film friendly state in India.

Special mention goes to the state of Jharkhand. 

11:46 am: Film director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is the jury member for film friendly award.

11:44 am: The jury considered 344 films from 26 languages for the feature films category of awards.

