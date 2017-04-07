The much-awaited winners of the 64th National Film Awards for the films released in 2016 were declared during a press conference at 11:30 am at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, April 7. Filmmaker Priyadarshan was the chairperson of the jury in feature films category, while nationally acclaimed cinematographer and a writer Raju Misra was the chairperson in non-feature category.

The award distribution ceremony will be held on May 3, 2017.

Feature Films awards

Best Debut Film of a Director - Deep Chaudari (Alifa)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Sathamanam Bhavathi

Best stunt choreoraphy - Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)

Best Children's Film - Dhanak (Hindi)

Best Film on social issue - Pink

Best Direction - Rajesh (Ventilator)

Best Actor - Akhay Kumar (Rustom)

Best Actress - Surabhi Lakshmi (Minnaminungu)

Best Supporting Actress - Zaira Wasim (Dangal)

Best Child Artist - Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)

Best Male Playback Singer - Sundara Iyer (Joker)

Best Female Playback Singer - Thume jaake

Best Screenplay (original) - Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram)

Best Screenplay (adapted) - Sanjay Krishnaji Patel (Dashakriya)

Best Editing - Rameshwar (Ventilator)

Sound designer - Jayadevan (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)

Best production design - 24

Best Costume Designer - Sachin (Marathi film)

Best Environmental film including agriculture - The Tiger who crossed the line

Best Make-up Artist - MK Ramakrishna

Best Music Direction - Babu Padmanabha (Kannada _ ALama)

Special Mention - Kadvi Hawa

Mukthi bhava (Hindi)

Majirathi Keki (Assamese)

Neerja - Sonam Kapoor

Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Best feature films in regional languages

Madipur (Tulu)

Joker (Tamil)

Wrongside Raju Gujarati

Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)

Dashakriya (Marathi)

Bisarjan' (Bengali)

Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)

Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)

Reservation (Kannada)

Neerja (Hindi)

12: 00 pm: Best non-feature film - Fireflies in the Abyss

11: 59 pm: Best Educational Film - The Waterfall

11: 55 pm: Best Short Fiction - Aaba

11: 50 pm: Non feature film categories

(One Special mention award goes to a Malayalam film, which the jury members couldn't pronounce correctly)

Eyes of Darker

11:49 pm: Out of 33 books submitted, the best film critic award goes to G Dhananjayan.

11: 48 pm: Best book on cinema - Lata Surgatha

11:47 pm: Uttar Pradesh has been declared as the film friendly state in India.

Special mention goes to the state of Jharkhand.

11:46 am: Film director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is the jury member for film friendly award.

11:44 am: The jury considered 344 films from 26 languages for the feature films category of awards.

