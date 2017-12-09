Located in the Buldhana District of Maharashtra, the Lonar Lake is the youngest and best preserved impact crater formed in basalt rock and is the only of its kind on earth.

Created as a result of a meteor hit, this lake is approximately 52,000 years old.

Lonar lake is not an ordinary meteorite crash site. It has significant value for scientists studying geology, biology and even other planets.

It is the home of rare microorganisms which are not found anywhere else in the world.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Lonar Lake.

Watch the video to find out more.