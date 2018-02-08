Akshay Kumar is set to become the new box office king, after Salman Khan. The Khiladi actor is coming up with five amazing movies and is expected to bring in Rs 700 crore at the box office.

Akshay's mantra to become one of the highest paid actors is by wrapping up the movie before schedule and thus, known as the producers' actor.

His upcoming movie, PadMan, has already been in so much hype that it won't take much time to cross their movie budget.

Take a look at the upcoming movies of Khiladi Kumar and the budgets which are riding on his shoulders, Bollywood Life reported.

PadMan – Rs 80 crore (February 9)

Akshay Kumar and the makers of the movie have made quite smart marketing strategies to promote their film. Firstly, it received the hype because of the content secondly Bollywood celebs have come together for PadMan challenge on social media and thirdly, Akshay got free-fund promotions by linking his movie to Padmaavat and Aiyaary. According to us, PadMan will easily cross Rs 100 crore mark.

2.0 – Rs 400 crore (August 2018)

Well, a whopping Rs 400 crore is the budget according to Bollywood Life, but the earnings will be humongous. 2.0 not only features Akshay, but also the South superstar Rajinikanth. His name is enough to make a movie blockbuster hit. And going by the looks and posters of the movie, Akshay will easily bring in Rs 400 crore within a few days at the box office. So will it be the next Baahubali?

Gold – Rs 70 crore (August 15)

Akshay Kumar has stepped into the shoes of Hockey coach for Reema Kagti's Gold. The recently released teaser of the film is quite impressive and Akshay looks quite promising in the character. The movie is expected to touch hearts like his previous films – Rustom and Airlift.

Kesari – Rs 55 crore (2019)

In Kesari, Akshay Kumar will play the role of Havildar Ishar Singh and the hype around the film is already doing the rounds. The film is based on the epic battle of Saragarhi and also stars Parineeti Chopra in a lead role. The first look of Akshay in this flick went viral and we feel it will be another hit to Akshay's kitty.

Housefull 4 – Rs 100 crore (2019)

Housefull franchise has always been a successful venture for Akshay. The fourth installment is expected to be hilarious than its previous parts. As per the reports, the makers are planning to spend around Rs 75 crore solely for its VFX. Bollywood Life reported its budget as Rs 100 crore. Looking at the previous installments, Housefull 4 will easily cross its budget at the box office.