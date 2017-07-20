Three Malayalam movies — Basheerinte Premalekhanam, Theeram and Team 5 — are set to hit the theatres this Friday, July 21. Though made on small budgets with no big stars to boast of, the upcoming films have been able to catch the audience's attention with their promo videos and songs. It has to be noted that all the three films are releasing this week after being postponed several times.

Meanwhile, two other movies — Ramaleela and Kadam Kadha — which were earlier scheduled to hit the screens on Friday have been postponed. While the makers of Dileep-starrer Ramaleela are yet to announce the release date of the political thriller as Dileep is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the abduction case of the south Indian actress.

However, Vinay Forrt's comedy flick Kadam Kadha has been postponed due to unknown reasons, and the makers said the movie will be released on July 28. It will likely lock horns with superstar Mohanlal's upcoming thriller, Villain. "This is to inform you all that, our release date got postponed to 28th July 2017. Expecting heartfelt support from all of you," the team posted on the movie's Facebook page.

Check out more on the Malayalam movies releasing this Friday:

Basheerinte Premalekhanam

Director Aneesh Anwar's romantic family drama, Basheerinte Premalekhanam, stars Farhaan Faasil and Sana Althaf in main roles. The movie is set in the 1980s, and also stars Madhu, Sheela, Aju Varghese, Manikandan, Renjini Jose and Sooraj Harris in significant roles. The songs from the movie impressed the audience, and the promo videos also gave a hint of the storyline -- the movie narrates the changes that happen in a village after an Onida TV is brought from abroad for the first time. It is slated to hit the screens on July 21.

Team 5

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth is all set to make a mark in Mollywood with his upcoming Malayalam movie. The Suresh Govind directorial revolves around a gang of bikers who are into racing and stunts. Sreesanth plays as Akhil, the leader of the gang that participates in racing tournaments while facing tough competition with their rival gang Road Rollers led by Alby (Sumesh Krishnan). The plot also narrates how Akhil's life takes a dramatic turn after he falls in love with an event manager Irene, played by Nikki Galrani. The movie also stars Pearle Maaney and Makarand Deshpande in significant roles and will be released on Friday, July 21.

Theeram

Saheed Arafath's directorial venture Theeram marks the acting debut of late actor Ratheesh's son Pranav Ratheesh, and the movie is set against the backdrop of Alappuzha and is said to be a simple love story. Pranav appears as auto-rickshaw driver Ali who falls in love with Suhra (Maria Yohannan), a Muslim girl working in a local food company. Tiny Tom plays as an antagonist in the flick, which also stars Askar Ameer, who is the brother of actor Ajmal in a pivotal role. The trailer and songs of the Pranav-starrer have already impressed the audience, and the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on July 21.

