Hundreds of women from 35 villages in Kalburgi (Gulbarga) district stormed into the office of the district administration (DA) on Monday demanding action against four hospitals for the removal of their uterus by doctors who had scared them that they were afflicted with cancer. The medical scam has affected at least 2500 Dalit and Lambani women in the district. The doctors made quick money by conducting the operations.

The protesting women demanded monetary compensation and an immediate shut down of four hospitals—Girish Noola Surgical and Maternal Hospital, Basava Hospital, LM Care Maternity and General Hospital and Dr Sudha Memorial Smruthi Maternity and Surgical Nursing Home.

So far no action has been taken and consequently, the women went on protest along with the support of NGOs.

Speaking to International Business times, India, Vijay Kumar S, advocate and member of the Alternative Law Forum, which is involved in the protest, said: "After the first protest in September 2015, the ALF found out that almost all the women in the villages of Gulbarga had got their uterus operated from the private hospitals. Two committees - the Ramachandra Bairy committee and the Karnataka Women's commission - conducted a detailed probe in the villages and were shocked to find an alarming number of hysterectomy scam victims."

The women who suffered from minor abdominal aches and white discharge went to these private hospitals for regular check-ups. Instead of giving regular medication, the doctors instilled the fear of cancer among the rural women, who then get their uterus removed.

"Despite submitting detailed reports to the district administration (DA), they did not take heed of it for almost eight months. So, we conducted a ten-day campaign to gather the victims and stormed into the office of the DA yesterday," Kumar added.

When the first protest had taken place, Girish Noola Surgical and Maternal Hospital was shut down another hospital called Jeevan came up and continued the scam.

"This time we have demanded four non-negotiable recommendations — the hospitals will have to be shut down, their licenses should be cancelled, the affected women will have to be given monetary compensation and finally the responsible doctors should be booked under the Indian Penal Code", Kumar told IBTimes India.

Zaheera Nasim, the regional commissioner was present at the protest and announced that the victims will be given monetary compensation and that criminal cases would be filed against the doctors. The extent of monetary compensation has not yet been declared.