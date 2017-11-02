Popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all geared up to host another edition of the 2017 Mi Product Launch event in New Delhi on November 2.

The company is slated to kick-off the event with keynote presentation by Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global), followed by Jai Mani (product lead) at 12:00 pm on Thursday.

Also read: Android flagship Google Pixel 2 goes on sale in India: All you need to know

Like previous times, Xiaomi has made arrangements to live stream the entire 2017 Mi Product Launch event online for loyal Mi India fans, who could not make it to the programme [live stream link given below].

Main Highlight of 2017 Xiaomi Mi Product Launch on Nov 2:

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will be unveiling first-ever Selfie camera oriented phone that too in all new series, but we are unsure whether it will be marketed under the Redmi or the Mi sub-brands. Also, ruling out the fact that it won't be launching the Redmi Note successor.

What's more intriguing is that there are no rumoured specs on the Internet to share on Xiaomi's mystery selfie phone. Only the Redmi Note 5 series is doing the rounds, but its USP is a FullView camera.

The only thing we are sure is that Xiaomi will be announcing the availability details of the much awaited MIUI 9 global ROM and if the teaser images are to be considered, the latest flagship Mi Mix 2 will be the first device to get the new OS update.

What's coming in MIUI 9 Global ROM?

The Android 7.0 Nougat update brings Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Read more: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated in the MIUI 9 Global ROM its own in-house developed value-added features such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information) and two steps for all the vital information transfer.

Other Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 9 update:

Besides the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi MIUI 9.0.2.0 firmware is coming to Mi Mix 2 (global version), Mi Note 3, Mi MIX, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro Mi 5 , Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus , Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and Redmi 4A.

Interested readers can catch live action of 2017 Xiaomi Mi Product Launch, HERE.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Google Android Nougat MIUI 9 release schedule and Xiaomi products.