The FIFA U-17 World Cup in India is months away but the mascot for the 2017 tournament was revealed on Friday in New Delhi.

The JLN Stadium in the national capital, one of the stadiums hosting the mega football tournament in India, was the venue as the much-awaited mascot was revealed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

READ: Major sporting events of India this 2017.

Present at the event were Sports Minister Vijay Goel and AIFF president Praful Patel.

All you need to know about the mascot

Name: Kheleo

Animal: Clouded leopard

What is a clouded leopard: A wild cat normally found in the Himalayan foothills and seen mostly in Asia — Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand and India.

What job does Kheleo have now: "As the face of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, he will be going across the country to promote the tournament and inspire kids and adults alike," says Patel. "Emblematic, energetic and versatile, Kheleo is eager to demonstrate his pace, strength and football skills to the world."

Photos (as shared via Twitter)

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr Vijay Goel: We are sure that he will be one of the most memorable mascots India has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/eQc1jfRTFO — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 10, 2017

Mr Patel, “As the face of the #FIFAU17WC, he will be going across the country to promote the tournament and inspire kids and adults alike" pic.twitter.com/dRZKWq4MAF — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 10, 2017