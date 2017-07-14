Decks are clear for the launch of Jeep Compass in India. The first made-in-India SUV of Jeep and its parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will enter the market on July 31. The Compass' production is currently in full swing at FCA's Ranjangaon plant.

Jeep India opened bookings for the Compass on June 19 and the Jeep product racked up an unprecedented 1,000 orders in three days, thanks to the rumoured prices in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Jeep will announce prices of the Compass on July 31 while other information on the compact SUV has been revealed officially. We have compiled everything you need to know on the Compass to chew upon till the launch

Check out everything you need to know on the Compass here:

Design

The Compass features an unmistakable Jeep design that includes the signature seven-slot grille. The headlamp and grille get a black bezel while the clamshell hood with a double break line and centre bulge adds to the sportiness. The contoured tail-lights add character to the otherwise boxy design at the rear while large and square wheel arches are the attractions in sides. Top trims of the SUV also get a contrasting roof colour to give it a floating effect.

Built on the same platform as the Renegade, the five-seater Compact SUV measures 4,398mm in length, 1,667mm in height and 1,819mm in width.

Interior

The interiors of the vehicle, awash in white, exude a premium feel. Jeep hasn't experimented with the basic layout of the Compass and hence it comes with the conventional instrument panel, button packed centre console and a large steering wheel. The 410-litre boot has room for two large suitcases.

Variants and features

Compass will be offered mainly in three variants -- Sport, Longitude, Limited -- and two sub-variants -- Longitude (O) and Limited (O). Longitude and Longitude (O) are exclusive diesel engine models.

Engine and Transmission

Off-road features

Jeep products are known for its impeccable off-road prowess and Compass is no exception. It will be offered with a dedicated four-wheel-drive system. The Terrain Select will allow the driver to choose a variety of driving modes - snow, sand or mud. The Compass will boast of a 17-degree approach angle, 32-degree departure angle and 178mm of ground clearance for off-roading.

Safety features

The Compass will be offered with Hill Start Assist, Traction control, four channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Panic Brake Assist, Hydraulic Boost Failure Compensation and Electronic Roll Mitigation. The top spec trims will come with 50 plus safety features while the lower versions would also get a decent set of safety technology.

Colours

The Compass will be offered in five colours - Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black.

Competition check

The Compass will go up against the Skoda Yeti, Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V in India. The SUV will also pose a challenge against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour on account of its off-roading capabilities.