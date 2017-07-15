South Korean carmaker Hyundai is setting the stage for the arrival of the new Verna in India. The new Verna is expected to be launched in the country in August this year and will be open for pre-bookings shortly.

Ahead of the launch, Hyundai has kick-started a teaser campaign for the model and the latest to come from the maker is a video. Hyundai Verna is pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Honda City in the country and it would be interesting to see how the sedan would be priced following the GST (Goods and Services Tax) rollout.

The 2017 version of the Verna is expected to look a lot more like its global version and it will get updates both on the exterior and interiors. The new Verna seems to have taken its inspiration from its sibling Elantra. At the front, the Verna is expected to flaunt prominent hexagonal grille with chrome topping and will flaunt swept-back headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs). The 2017 Verna is also likely to get changes at the rear including the new LED taillamps.

The cabin of the Verna is expected to be roomier with changes in the dimension of the model. The sedan is also expected to house a good number of features such as touchscreen infotainment system with features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice control and navigation and automatic climate control.

Under the hood, 2017 Verna is likely to carry over the same engines from the current model. The Verna is powered by a 1.4-litre diesel and petrol engines, and 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engines. The 1.4-litre petrol engine develops 104bhp of power while the 1.6-litre petrol version churns out 121bhp. The 1.4-litre diesel produces 89bhp, while the 1.6-litre diesel will belt out 127bhp of power.