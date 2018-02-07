At least two people were killed and over 200 were injured as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the east coast of Taiwan early Wednesday, February 7, morning.

The jolt led to buildings crumbling with hundreds of people trapped inside and about 150 are still missing, reported Channel NewsAsia. The port city of Hualien was worst hit and a hotel and a residential block have faced severe damage.

"It's the biggest quake I've experienced in Hualien in more than 10 years," resident Blue Hsu told the Agence France-Presse.

He also spoke about the Marshal Hotel and revealed that several floors had crumbled. "The lower floors sunk into the ground and I saw panicked tourists being rescued from the hotel. There is one bulldozer and about 50 rescuers on the scene," he added.

Rescue operations are on and while several trapped people have been pulled out of the Marshal Hotel, two are still said to be inside. We know there are people who are trapped inside - we can see lights inside the hotel," eyewitness Zeena Starbuck told the BBC.

"People with phones are shining their lights to let people know they're there."

Schools and offices have been closed for the day. About 40,000 homes are reportedly without water and highways and bridges too have been closed. Residents of the city have been asked to stay indoors and the army has now been called for to aid the rescue operations.