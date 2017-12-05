As expected, almost all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) bombarded the Indian smartphone market with budget handsets this year too in the hope of making its presence felt. Indian consumers may be price-conscious but smartphone makers just can't ignore the market owing to its huge potential for growth. So, it's not surprising to see feature-rich devices like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Honor 6X, Lenovo K8 Note, Motorola Moto G5s, Nokia 6 and several others being released in the country at an aggressive pricing.
Here are the 10 best under Rs 15,000 smartphones released in India in 2017:
1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:
Price: Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage
Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat
RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB
Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field
Battery: 4,100mAh battery
2) Huawei Honor 6X:
Price: Rs 11, 999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage, Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage
Display: 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 655
Operating system: Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)
RAM: 3GB/4GB
Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, an 8MP front-snapper
Battery: 3,340mAh
3) Lenovo K8 Note:
Price: Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Display: 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)
Processor: MediaTek Helio X23
Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
RAM: 3GB/4GB
Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: Dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, and a 13MP front-snapper with party flash and f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 4,000mAh with 15W Turbocharger
4) Xiaomi Mi A1:
Price: Rs 14,999
Display: 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Operating system: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: Dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5MP front-snapper
Battery: 3,080mAh
5) Nokia 6:
Price: Rs 14,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
RAM: 3GB/4GB
Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size
Battery: 3,000mAh with battery fast charging technology
6) Motorola Moto G5s:
Price: Rs 13,999
Display: 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core
Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash
Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging technology
7) Xiaomi Mi Max 2:
Price: Rs 12,999 for 32GB storage, Rs 16,999 for 64GB storage
Display: 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 5,300mAh
8) Nokia 5:
Price: Rs 12,899
Display: 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 16GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size
Battery: 3,000mAh
9) Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus:
Price: Rs 13,999
Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Operating system: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card
Camera: 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture
Battery: 4,000mAh
10) Micromax Selfie 2
Price: Rs 10,850
Display: 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density)
Processor: Quad Core MediaTek MT6737
Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB, expandable up to 64GB via microSD card
Camera: 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real-time Bokeh effect and wide angle
Battery: 3,000mAh