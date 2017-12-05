As expected, almost all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) bombarded the Indian smartphone market with budget handsets this year too in the hope of making its presence felt. Indian consumers may be price-conscious but smartphone makers just can't ignore the market owing to its huge potential for growth. So, it's not surprising to see feature-rich devices like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Honor 6X, Lenovo K8 Note, Motorola Moto G5s, Nokia 6 and several others being released in the country at an aggressive pricing.

Here are the 10 best under Rs 15,000 smartphones released in India in 2017:

1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

Price: Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field

Battery: 4,100mAh battery

2) Huawei Honor 6X:

Price: Rs 11, 999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage, Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 655

Operating system: Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, an 8MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,340mAh

3) Lenovo K8 Note:

Price: Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Display: 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density)

Processor: MediaTek Helio X23

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: Dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, and a 13MP front-snapper with party flash and f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 4,000mAh with 15W Turbocharger

4) Xiaomi Mi A1:

Price: Rs 14,999

Display: 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: Dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5MP front-snapper

Battery: 3,080mAh

5) Nokia 6:

Price: Rs 14,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,000mAh with battery fast charging technology

6) Motorola Moto G5s:

Price: Rs 13,999

Display: 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging technology

7) Xiaomi Mi Max 2:

Price: Rs 12,999 for 32GB storage, Rs 16,999 for 64GB storage

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 5,300mAh

8) Nokia 5:

Price: Rs 12,899

Display: 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,000mAh

9) Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus:

Price: Rs 13,999

Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Operating system: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB, expandable up to 128GB via microSD card

Camera: 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 4,000mAh

10) Micromax Selfie 2

Price: Rs 10,850

Display: 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Quad Core MediaTek MT6737

Operating system: Android 7.0 Nougat

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB, expandable up to 64GB via microSD card

Camera: 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real-time Bokeh effect and wide angle

Battery: 3,000mAh