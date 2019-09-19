The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan is all set to enthral the audience. The movie has a good buzz around it, thanks to the unique promotional strategies of the makers.

The Zoya Factor is about a girl named Zoya Solanki played by Sonam, who becomes a lucky charm for India's cricket team led by skipper Nikhil Khoda, Dulquer, who does not believe in such superstitions.

The trailer of the movie received good response from the viewers, and the fresh pairing is also being liked. The makers of the film have managed to get several Bollywood celebs to promote the film on social media.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is likely to get good reviews from the critics. A special screening of the movie is going to be held at Mumbai for the media.

Meanwhile, fans of Sonam and Dulquer have already been praising the movie on social media.

Stay tuned for detailed critics review of The Zoya Factor.