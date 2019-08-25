The upcoming film, 'The Zoya Factor' is treating us with back to back motion posters and videos and today, the team is back with another quirky yet interesting video.

The makers have completely piqued the interest of the audience and this video as well, is presented by Pankaj Dheer where he talks about how this 'Zoya kavach' brings good luck to his life.

In the video, Pankaj Dheer talks about how it is scientifically proven that this 'Zoya kavach' will bring luck to your life and in the end, he mentions that if we don't believe him, we should try it out ourselves.

Zoya Solanki aka Sonam Kapoor herself took to her social media and shared this video and captioned it as, "Mere successful hone ke peeche koi raaz nahi hai! Yeh toh bas Zoya Kavach ka jaadu hai. Aap bhi call karke book kijiye apna good luck! Trailer out on August 27. #TheZoyaFactor".

This is an extremely different and unique way to announce the trailer out date and fans can't contain their excitement to witness what this fun yet quirky movie has to offer.

'The Zoya Factor' is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki, who is an advertising agent and turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi produced it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.