Zomi ethnic group, the indigenous community living in the state of Manipur has condemned the attack on the convoy of 46 Assam rifles that claimed the lives of its commanding officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi. In a press statement issued shortly after the cowardly attack, the Zomi group strongly condemned the attack which claimed six lives including the wife and the child of the CO.

"The Zomi Chiefs Association (ZCA) strongly condemns the brutal attack on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles (AR) near S. Sehken village, Singngat Sub-Division, Churachandpur District orchestrated and executed by suspected valley-based proscribed militants," read the press statement.

It further added "Churachandpur District witnessed relative peace, security and development after a long spell of night-marish militancy due to the relentless efforts of the Government and its security forces. This cold-blooded incident jeopardized and put at peril, the life and security of innocent peace-loving Zomi villagers residing in the area. It shocked the general public who eagerly awaits a final solution of the political negotiations between the Government and 500 groups."

Calling for the cooperation to hunt down the perpetrators, the Zomi Chiefs Association (ZCA) appealed to 'all Zomi Chiefs and villagers along the Indo-Myanmar border to cooperate with the security forces in their hunt for perpetrators of these heinous acts.'

Who are Zomi people?

The Zomi are indigenous people that live on the Indian-Myanmar border. They are a Zo people's sub-group (Mizo-Kuki-Chin). They reside beside the Paite and Simte peoples in India, and their language and customs are similar. The Zomi is one of the 33 indigenous peoples of Manipur and are classified as a Scheduled Tribe. According to the 2001 Census, Manipur's Zomi population is roughly 20,000 people or less than 3% of the overall population. Manipur's Churachandpur and Chandel districts are home to the community.